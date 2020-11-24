UrduPoint.com
Anti Rape Investigations And Trial Bill Finalised:Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Anti Rape Investigations and Trial Bill finalised:Advisor

The government has finalised Anti Rape Investigations and Trial Bill for expeditious punishment of rapiststhrough special courts, said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a tweet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The government has finalised Anti Rape Investigations and Trial Bill for expeditious punishment of rapiststhrough special courts, said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a tweet.

He said the main aim of the bill is to protect the rape victims besides maintaining record of the rapists.The constitution of special courts, proposed in the bill, would help prompt trial and effective prosecution of the rape cases.

