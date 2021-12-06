Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka Bokhari

Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Monday said that both anti-rape laws were onwards to implementation after receiving assent from the President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Monday said that both anti-rape laws were onwards to implementation after receiving assent from the President.

In a tweet, the Parliamentary Secretary said that these laws were for all the women and girls in Pakistan.

She said that both anti-rape laws have received assent from the President and now published in Gazette. She termed it to be a greatest moment of her political career.