Anti-Rape Laws Onwards To Implementation: Maleeka Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:59 PM

Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka Bokhari

Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Monday said that both anti-rape laws were onwards to implementation after receiving assent from the President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Monday said that both anti-rape laws were onwards to implementation after receiving assent from the President.

In a tweet, the Parliamentary Secretary said that these laws were for all the women and girls in Pakistan.

She said that both anti-rape laws have received assent from the President and now published in Gazette. She termed it to be a greatest moment of her political career.

