Anti-rape ordinance to ensure exemplary punishments for rapists: Chairperson CPWB

(@FahadShabbir)

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad Wednesday hailed the approved historic bill of anti-rape ordinance 2020 by cabinet hoping this will ensure that the rape offenders do not escape justic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad Wednesday hailed the approved historic bill of anti-rape ordinance 2020 by cabinet hoping this will ensure that the rape offenders do not escape justice.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that incumbent government was concerned about children's future and protecting their rights was the government's top priority.

Sara said it was the historic achievement of the present government as the bill was successfully approved and with the implementation of this bill, the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will also protect their identity.

She said the law will become operational after it is passed through the parliament soon.

Sara said raising awareness among children and women in this regard is as important as educating them, adding, awareness campaign aiming to protect, prevent child sexual abuse has been launched by the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB).

She mentioned that prime minister was much concerned over a sharp rise in rape cases and without punishing the culprits and making them horrible examples, the prime minister believed, 'we will not have deterrence against such crimes'.

She said a registry of sex offenders will also be maintained by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to help apprehending the perpetrators of abuse crimes.

Replying a Question, she said that children were future of the nation and bureau was making good arrangements for children's health and education.

She also mentioned that she wrote a letter to CM Sindh and requested him to build a shelter home for protection of child, adding, CPWB was ready to help them for any technical assistance.