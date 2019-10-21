UrduPoint.com
Anti-riot Course Held At District Police Line

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Anti-riot course held at district police line

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :On the directives of Home Department, Government of Punjab, an anti-riot course was held at District Police Line Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, District Police Officer, Sarfaraz Khan Virk monitored the course training.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the professional training of the anti-riot course was focused to polish skills of police personnel to tackle any emergency like situation of riots.

He said that special trainers delivered lectures and provided police personnel with professional training to deal with riots. He said that the participants of the course were also given information about modern equipments used to control riots.

