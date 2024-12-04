Open Menu

Anti-Riot Force Being Reorganized: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Anti-Riot Force is being reorganized to effectively deal with violent and disruptive activities

During a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, he directed the commandants of police training colleges and schools to ensure Anti-Riot Force training for all the personnel.

The IG Punjab said that in view of the increasing terrorist threats, defence systems of inter-provincial border police checkpoints are being further reinforced. Bulletproof vehicles, drones, mortar shells, modern weapons, and ammunition will be procured to secure these checkpoints, he added.

He said that departmental promotions based on merit and seniority across various ranks will continue uninterrupted.

The meeting also discussed proposals to improve the welfare package for the treatment and rehabilitation of injured police officers and personnel.

The IG reviewed progress on developmental projects, the procurement of modern equipment, and other administrative matters in the meeting.

Recruitment and training plans for constables under the Punjab Enforcement Regulator Authority (PERA) were also discussed.

Senior police officers, including Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Investigation, Commandant Police College, DIGs, and AIGs, were present in the meeting. Additional IG South Punjab, MD Safe Cities Authority, RPOs, as well as RPOs of Sargodha and DG Khan, along with the commandants of police training schools and colleges, participated via video link.

