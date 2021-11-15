Anti-riot force established

An Anti-Riot Force comprising 500 personnel has been established to avert any law and order situation in megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :An Anti-Riot Force comprising 500 personnel has been established to avert any law and order situation in megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Security and Emergency Services Division on Monday, the force has been constituted on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas and Deputy IGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.

The force would assist local police and other law enforcement agencies in emergency situations.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Security Maqsood Ahmed informed that the Anti-Riot Force comprising Special Security Unit commandos and police personnel of security division.

The force is equipped with the latest anti-riot gadgets and will stay alertround-the-clock to respond to any hostile situation.