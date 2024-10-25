Open Menu

Anti-riot Training Initiated For Women Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

In a significant move to bolster the skills and preparedness of its women police officers, the Multan police has initiated a specialized anti-riot training program at Police Lines

This training aims to enhance the professional capabilities of female officers, equipping them to effectively handle emergency and riot situations, an area traditionally dominated by their male counterparts.

The training covers practical exercises that focus on maintaining order during public disturbances and protests, managing unruly crowds, and employing safe crowd-dispersal tactics. The ladies officers were also learning strategies for controlling aggressive gatherings while prioritizing safety and discipline in potentially volatile environments.

To ensure the women officers are fully prepared, the program incorporates the use of modern equipment and technology, alongside advanced riot-control techniques. The training emphasizes equipping them with both physical and strategic skills to maintain law and order during heightened tensions, while also adhering to strict safety protocols.

The anti-riot course represents a proactive step by the Multan Police Department in empowering its female officers to take on new challenges in public security.

As part of this initiative, the department aims to strengthen the role of women in policing, enabling them to contribute effectively to the force's broader mission of peace and stability across the region, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said in a statement issued here on Friday.

