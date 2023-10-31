FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police have arranged a one-day anti-riots camp at Police Lines to improve the efficiency of police officials.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 53 policemen participated in anti-riots camp where the instructors imparted them training about use of helmets, masks, polo stick, shield, safety jackets and shin guards, etc.

Later, the camp participant also demonstrated their skill by arranging a mock exercise at Police Lines for controlling riots within minimum time, the spokesman added.