Open Menu

Anti-riots Camp At Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Anti-riots camp at Police Lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police have arranged a one-day anti-riots camp at Police Lines to improve the efficiency of police officials.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 53 policemen participated in anti-riots camp where the instructors imparted them training about use of helmets, masks, polo stick, shield, safety jackets and shin guards, etc.

Later, the camp participant also demonstrated their skill by arranging a mock exercise at Police Lines for controlling riots within minimum time, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Riots Police Polo

Recent Stories

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

47 minutes ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

47 minutes ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

47 minutes ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

2 hours ago
Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

4 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

4 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan