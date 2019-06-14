UrduPoint.com
Anti Riots Demonstration Arranged

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Anti riots demonstration arranged

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::An anti riots demonstration was arranged at Police Lines here on Thursday.

CPO Faisalabad supervised the exercise in which Turkish trainers imparted training to various police cops to deal with any emergent situation.

CPO on this occasion said that anti riots training is imperative to protect basic human rights in addition to discourage the miscreants who want to fulfill their nefarious designs by using innocent people.

