Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police, under its ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, on Monday arrested three members of an organized dacoit gang involved in armed robberies and injuring citizens during resistance.

An official told APP that the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) conducted an intelligence-based operation, utilizing both technical and human resources, to apprehend the suspects.

He said the arrested individuals, identified as Abdul Wahab, Kashif, and Majid, were involved in multiple robberies in the jurisdictions of Humak, Nilore, and Khanna police stations.

Police also recovered cash, gold jewelry worth over Rs 2.1 million, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

He said the accused confessed to their crimes during the initial investigation, while further inquiries are underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Javed Tariq said Islamabad police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb public peace.

