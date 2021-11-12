Anti-rubella/measles campaign to kick off from Nov 15 in Hyderabad

A 12-day rubella/measles drive will be kicked off from November 15 in the city in which 941,198 children from 9 months to 15 years of all 54 Union Councils will be vaccinated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A 12-day rubella/measles drive will be kicked off from November 15 in the city in which 941,198 children from 9 months to 15 years of all 54 Union Councils will be vaccinated.

It was informed by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday to review the arrangements of Anti-Rubella/Measles Campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers concerned to play their due role to achieve cent percent coverage during the campaign which will be kicked off from November 15 and culminate on November 27. No negligence in this regard will be acceptable, he maintained.

The officers assigned for the task should take the support of Ulema and religious leaders while Madaris management should also be motivate to play their vital role in making the campaign successful, he said and directed launching of massive mass awareness campaign on electronic and social media.

The focal person of the campaign while briefing the participants informed that 674 outreach teams, four mobile teams and 105 fixed teams will carry out vaccination under supervision of 783 skilled persons, 783 teams assistants, 1562 social mobilizers, 131 level one supervisors and 16 level two supervisors.