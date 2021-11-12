UrduPoint.com

Anti-rubella/measles Campaign To Kick Off From Nov 15 In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Anti-rubella/measles campaign to kick off from Nov 15 in Hyderabad

A 12-day rubella/measles drive will be kicked off from November 15 in the city in which 941,198 children from 9 months to 15 years of all 54 Union Councils will be vaccinated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A 12-day rubella/measles drive will be kicked off from November 15 in the city in which 941,198 children from 9 months to 15 years of all 54 Union Councils will be vaccinated.

It was informed by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday to review the arrangements of Anti-Rubella/Measles Campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers concerned to play their due role to achieve cent percent coverage during the campaign which will be kicked off from November 15 and culminate on November 27. No negligence in this regard will be acceptable, he maintained.

The officers assigned for the task should take the support of Ulema and religious leaders while Madaris management should also be motivate to play their vital role in making the campaign successful, he said and directed launching of massive mass awareness campaign on electronic and social media.

The focal person of the campaign while briefing the participants informed that 674 outreach teams, four mobile teams and 105 fixed teams will carry out vaccination under supervision of 783 skilled persons, 783 teams assistants, 1562 social mobilizers, 131 level one supervisors and 16 level two supervisors.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Hyderabad November All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

18 minutes ago
 Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afg ..

Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's ..

19 minutes ago
 Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral coope ..

Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral cooperation, Kashmir, Afghanistan d ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to ..

Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees

19 minutes ago
 Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Code ..

Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Codes to State Duma

19 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Co ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Council Coordinator for MENA reg ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.