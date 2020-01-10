Anti-Russia elements active in plotting conspiracy against NSGP project

(@FahadShabbir)

The publication of fake and fabricated news against North-South Gas Pipeline Project (NSGP) is allegedly hatched by anti-Russia elements in Pakistan in order to fail the project, Online has learnt

The government of Pakistan has also termed the news fake and fabricated, adding that such news are attempts to fail the project.According to details, Pakistan and Russia entered into the Government to Government Agreement on the cooperation for the Development of North-South Gas Pipeline Project on October 16, 2015 in Islamabad.Russian side submitted the initial commercial proposal in November 2016.

However, some anti-Russia elements sitting in Pakistan have been active against the project and publish fake and fabricated news about the project. The conspiracy is part of the campaign to stop investors from investing in Pakistan.The comprehensive investigation into the matter by this correspondent has revealed that the contracting Russian company was neither banned nor its chairman, adding that ETK Company was indigenously established in Russia and currently operating under Russian Ministry of Energy and it has no external link.

The company provides transportation of gas pipeline services and it has capability to complete the NSGP project in Pakistan.Islamabad and Moscow has been signed agreement of $2 billion.

Pakistan company North-South Gas Pipeline Private Limited whereas Eurasia Pipeline Consortium LLC and State Unitary Enterprise.Clash in interests, anti-Pakistan and Anti-Russia elements have allegedly designed this campaign against the project.

Pakistan has already denied this fabricated design of anti-elements and termed it an attempt to confuse stakeholders.Eurasia Pipeline Consortium LLC was established in Russia and it has no link with the external world y.

The company was established by Mr A Novak whom repute is suspicious among trader community in Russia. Neither the website of the company is operational for the past 12 years nor detailed related to the company are available.The company is under Russian Ministry of Energy and its estimated assets in 2018 were $5 million and last year its income remained $14,000.