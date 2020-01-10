UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Russia Elements Active In Plotting Conspiracy Against NSGP Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Anti-Russia elements active in plotting conspiracy against NSGP project

The publication of fake and fabricated news against North-South Gas Pipeline Project (NSGP) is allegedly hatched by anti-Russia elements in Pakistan in order to fail the project, Online has learnt

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) The publication of fake and fabricated news against North-South Gas Pipeline Project (NSGP) is allegedly hatched by anti-Russia elements in Pakistan in order to fail the project, Online has learnt.It is to mention here that some news related to ban on Russian company that is leading the project was published in media.

The government of Pakistan has also termed the news fake and fabricated, adding that such news are attempts to fail the project.According to details, Pakistan and Russia entered into the Government to Government Agreement on the cooperation for the Development of North-South Gas Pipeline Project on October 16, 2015 in Islamabad.Russian side submitted the initial commercial proposal in November 2016.

However, some anti-Russia elements sitting in Pakistan have been active against the project and publish fake and fabricated news about the project. The conspiracy is part of the campaign to stop investors from investing in Pakistan.The comprehensive investigation into the matter by this correspondent has revealed that the contracting Russian company was neither banned nor its chairman, adding that ETK Company was indigenously established in Russia and currently operating under Russian Ministry of Energy and it has no external link.

The company provides transportation of gas pipeline services and it has capability to complete the NSGP project in Pakistan.Islamabad and Moscow has been signed agreement of $2 billion.

Pakistan company North-South Gas Pipeline Private Limited whereas Eurasia Pipeline Consortium LLC and State Unitary Enterprise.Clash in interests, anti-Pakistan and Anti-Russia elements have allegedly designed this campaign against the project.

Pakistan has already denied this fabricated design of anti-elements and termed it an attempt to confuse stakeholders.Eurasia Pipeline Consortium LLC was established in Russia and it has no link with the external world y.

The company was established by Mr A Novak whom repute is suspicious among trader community in Russia. Neither the website of the company is operational for the past 12 years nor detailed related to the company are available.The company is under Russian Ministry of Energy and its estimated assets in 2018 were $5 million and last year its income remained $14,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Moscow Russia Company Enterprise October November Gas 2016 2015 2018 Media From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

One killed, eight injured in Quetta blast

4 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi holds open court to address people' ..

4 minutes ago

KP government is focusing on computerization of de ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador , PTI leader hold meeting

4 minutes ago

Bulgaria's Environment Minister Charged Over Water ..

10 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazirabad Police nab 11940 outlaws durin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.