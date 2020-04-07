UrduPoint.com
Anti-septic Spray Drive, Placement Of Disinfection Tunnels In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration began indoor spray drive at main public places coupled with placing disinfection tunnels at commissioner and deputy commissioner offices after vegetable and fruit markets as part of effective measures to contain COVID-19.

Indoor anti septic spray was conducted at local courts, bar rooms, circuit house, official and private dispensaries, MD Waste Management Company (MWC) Nasir Shehzad Dogar said Tuesday.

Markets of Mumtazabad and Nishtar road were also sprayed by chlorine-mixed water to kill suspected corona virus, he said. All commercial markets of Mumtazabd and Sameej Abad were also being sprayed right now, he added.

All public places, parks and markets of the city were target of the company to be sprayed out, MD said.

He said sanitary workers and disinfection team members were provided masks and safety equipment to perform duty safely and effectively.

Meanwhile, sterilization process at local quarantine center was being continued on DC's direction. Services of 'dengue staff' were hired to hold anti septic spray at public places forthwith.

Health department on the other, launched awareness drive to save citizens from corona virus and breeding dengue larva today from home to home and street to street as per statement issued here.

