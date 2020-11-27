UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Smog, Anti Corona & Cleanliness Awareness Campaign Urderway

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Anti smog, anti corona & cleanliness awareness campaign urderway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Albayrak Communications teams carried out it's Anti Smog, Anti Corona & cleanliness awareness campaign at Bangash Colony, UC-9.

The teams met with the Imam Masajids/Khateebs and asked to disseminate the cleanliness message and precautionary measure regarding dengue fever in the Khutbat-e-Juma or in other religious congregations.

They were asked that for co-operation purposes to mindful the general public i.e. they ought to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary worker.

The mosque clerics were also requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health. They were requested to inform the general public that not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

More Stories From Pakistan

