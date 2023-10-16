Open Menu

Anti-smog Awareness Walk Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 08:18 PM

In line with the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration is taking vigorous anti-smog measures to cope with the possible smog situation in the district

The district administrator however advised the citizens to follow all precautionary measures to save themselves from effects of the possible smog.

The views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh while addressing the participants of an anti-smog awareness walk here on Monday. CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Abbas, Secretary RTA and civil society participated in the walk.

The walk held from district council chowk to Kutchehry bazaar. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with messages of anti-smog measures.

The DC said that action is being taken against smoke emitting vehicles, brick kilns without zigzag technology, burning residuals of crops.

He said that plantation is the effective way to control smog and safety from negative impacts of changing weather.

