Anti-smog Campaign: 19 Vehicles Impounded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Nineteen vehicles causing pollution have been impounded and 17 others face fines during an ongoing anti-smog operation of the city district government here in the provincial capital on Friday.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, a field team, led by the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), conducted operations targeting polluting vehicles.

Drivers found in the breach of regulations were imposed fines totaling Rs200,000. Additionally, the route permits of three vehicles, identified as major polluters, were canceled.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged citizens to report vehicles causing smog. He encouraged people to lodge complaints and suggestions regarding pollution on the Punjab government's Green Punjab app or by calling 1317.

