Anti Smog Campaign: Commissioner for strict action against smoke emitting vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :In a move to combat pollution in Multan Division, a state-of-the-art inspection campaign for public transport vehicles has been initiated, here on Monday.

Employing the latest technological marvels, mobile inspection stations are currently at the forefront, meticulously scrutinizing vehicles for emissions compliance.

Chairing a high-level conference dedicated to anti-smog initiatives, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak outlined a comprehensive strategy. It includes the meticulous maintenance of Veda buses, which are set to undergo a transformation in alignment with environmental standards.

Under the unwavering directive of the Punjab government, a comprehensive review of public transportation is underway, with a commitment to safeguard the convenience of the city's inhabitants.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak underscored the imperativeness of an all-encompassing approach to thwart potential smog-related crises. This includes a resolute grand operation aimed at mitigating pollution's root causes. A resounding call was being made against crop burning, with stringent measures ensuring minimal air quality deterioration.

He added, notices were served to industrial entities identified as contributors to environmental degradation.

To deter smoke-emitting vehicles, the Transport Department and Traffic Police have joined hands to discourage smoke emitting vehicles.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak also issued directives to Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan, to lead the campaigns within their districts.

Deputy Director of the Environment Department, Mehar Shamshad, delivered an illuminating presentation, sharing details of the day's inspections within the division. Impressively, a total of 54 inspections were conducted on brick kilns, resulting in issuances of five notices and the imposition of a fine totaling Rs 600,000. Industrial units were not exempted from scrutiny, as inspections yielded three notices. Crop burning violations faced a penalty of Rs 15,000. Furthermore, a vigilant check on 84 smoke-emitting vehicles culminated in the imposition of fine to 32 vehicles, totaling Rs 65,000.