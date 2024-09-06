Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

DG Environment Imran Hamid says GOP has designed a comprehensive strategy to prevent smog

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2024) Anti-smog unit Planning and Development board Punjab , CTO Lahore and Environment department have launched an awareness campaign for the general public and transporters to prevent smog.

The campaign was launched on special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In this regard, the main event was held on Multan Road at Chaubarji in which CTO Lahore Ammara Athar and DG Environment Imran Hamid participated and informed the citizens about precautionary measures to prevent Smog and distributed awareness pamphlets among the vehicle owners.

Speaking to the media representatives on this occasion, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar said that in view of the threat of smog, we all have to play our role so that smog can be remedied on a permanent basis. She said that the people should get their vehicles tuned and repaired in time and take precautionary measures to eliminate vehicle fumes so that they do not create air pollution.

CTO Ammara Athar added

To eliminate smog and air pollution, we have decided to strictly monitor the vehicles and from this month strict legal action will be taken against the vehicles that emit smoke, so it is important that citizens show responsibility and tune their vehicles in time.

Director General Environment Imran Hamid while talking to the media said that the government has made a comprehensive strategy to prevent smog and strict implementation of environmental laws will be ensured.

He said that technical working groups have been formed at the government level to prevent the spread of smog with timely measures. He said that the citizens should follow the Air Quality Index to avoid air pollution and strictly follow the precautionary measures to prevent smog. Imran Hamid said that a plan has been made to introduce electric buses to combat smog.

Similarly, brick kilns have been shifted to modern zigzag technology to avoid air pollution.