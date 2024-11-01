Anti-smog campaign: police register 197 cases, arrest 209 accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Lahore Police have intensified their campaign against smog, registering 197 cases and arresting 209 individuals.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that the enforcement of government SOPs related to smog prevention was being strictly implemented. The police have registered cases for various violations, including the burning of fuel, coal and carbon board, leading to 8 arrests, 77 cases related to construction materials with 87 arrests and 17 cases for burning crop residue resulting in 17 arrests. Additionally, 25 cases were filed for burning tires, plastic and shopping bags with 25 arrests made and 49 cases against factories contributing to air pollution, resulting in 49 arrests, he said. Furthermore, the spokesman reported that 21 cases were registered for setting fire to waste, leading to the arrest of 23 individuals.

The spokesman further said that arrests were made across various divisions including 55 in the City Division, 75 in Cantt, 21 in Civil Lines, 5 in Sadar, 5 in Iqbal Town and 48 in Model Town Division.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of strict adherence to government SOPs for smog prevention and affirmed his institutional support to the line departments in enforcing environmental laws. He instructed a heightened crackdown on those contributing to air pollution and emphasized that strict actions against violators will be carried out. To identify smog-causing factors, the police were also utilizing Safe City cameras network.

The CCPO Lahore also directed traffic police to take strict action against vehicles emitting smoke and called for action against delinquent tractor drivers transporting sand and soil without proper covers.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the commitment to uphold the law, urging patrolling teams to remain active in the field and for divisional officers to monitor anti-smog lockdowns and operations. He appealed to citizens to play their part in reducing air pollution.