Anti-smog Campaign To Continue: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that despite an improvement in the smog situation, the anti-smog campaign will continue with full vigor.
She commended the efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Punjab government institutions, and the police, emphasizing that public cooperation is key to improving environment and eradicating smog.
She further mentioned that while schools have reopened, strict adherence to precautionary measures has been instructed. Teachers and students must ensure use of masks, while parents and students are encouraged to adopt carpooling to reduce traffic congestion.
Additionally, 15 brick-kilns operating without zigzag technology have been dismantled, and three industrial units in Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sheikhupura have been sealed. Crackdowns on vehicles, trucks, and buses with faulty engines or excessive smoke emissions are ongoing.
Marriyum Aurangzeb also highlighted that inspections of commercial generators and water sprinkling on roads are underway in Lahore. Monitoring of vehicles transporting sand and construction materials continues throughout night to prevent fugitive dust. Heavy transport has been prohibited from entering Lahore’s boundaries.
The Senior Minister urged every citizen to fulfill their responsibility, calling on motorbike, car, bus, and truck owners to cooperate in combating smog. She also appealed to industrialists and factory owners to play their part. The Senior Minister appreciated the media's role in raising public awareness. Citizens are encouraged to report any smoke-related complaints to the helpline 1373, while EPA squads remain active round the clock. She assured that smog can be controlled if the nation works together as one.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Widow stabbed to death10 seconds ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed13 seconds ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting16 seconds ago
-
Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes20 seconds ago
-
PU to launch allied health programs next year: VC23 seconds ago
-
Funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison27 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan strongly condemns terrorism incident in Mali-Khel34 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates eco-friendly projects10 minutes ago
-
SSP security review security arrangements at District Courts10 minutes ago
-
On time renovation of shrines ordered10 minutes ago
-
3 drug dealers arrested10 minutes ago
-
Two Forest Deptt officials suspended11 minutes ago