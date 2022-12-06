Anti-smog campaign under way

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed a fine of Rs.500,000 on 228 smoke-emitting vehicles while impounded 76 vehicles during the ongoing anti-smog campaign.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,the team so far inspected more than 4000 vehicles during November. 76 small and big vehicles were impounded by police, while fines were imposed on 228 vehicles for causing pollution.