UrduPoint.com

Anti-smog Campaign Under Way In Sialkot District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Anti-smog campaign under way in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, an anti-smog campaign is going on in the district from Sept 1.

Dozens of excessive smoke emitting vehicles, brick-kilns and factories had been fined, while cases were registered against two landowners, who burned their paddy residue in violation of the laws.

Teams of various departments including Environment, Agriculture, Transport and Traffic Police participated in the anti-smog campaign.

According to a press release, on the instructions of the Punjab government, the road transport and traffic police team, under the leadership of Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, checked more than 2,000 vehicles in different areas to keep the district safe from smog.

While 23 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded and dozens of vehicle owners were fined Rs 215,000.

A large number of vehicles were directed to present a fitness certificate from the work centre.

The Environment Protection Department teams inspected 205 brick-kilns and more than 150 factories and imposed Rs 950,000 fine on them for polluting environment.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi appreciated the performance of Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, District Officer Waseem Ahmed Cheema, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Ahmed and their teams for the action taken to curb smog and directed that to keep the citizens safe from smog, operations would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Agriculture Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle RTA Traffic From

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

4 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

47 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.