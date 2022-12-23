UrduPoint.com

Anti-smog Drive: 9 Industrial Units, Brick Kilns Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Anti-smog drive: 9 industrial units, brick kilns sealed

The district environment department during an anti-smog drive sealed nine industrial units and brick kilns besides registering 12 cases during the last two weeks.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district environment department during an anti-smog drive sealed nine industrial units and brick kilns besides registering 12 cases during the last two weeks.

Deputy Director Environment Nawaz Sial on Friday said the environment teams imposed a fine of Rs 175,000 on 246 smoke emitting vehicles on various roads.

He said that overall 101 industrial units and brick kilns were inspected during two weeks.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Wo ..

Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Women's Education in Universitie ..

28 seconds ago
 Christian community role in national development h ..

Christian community role in national development hailed

29 seconds ago
 Two injured in Bolan accident

Two injured in Bolan accident

30 seconds ago
 Sports Festival organised for prisoners of Central ..

Sports Festival organised for prisoners of Central Jail

32 seconds ago
 Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

7 minutes ago
 Woman throws acid on husband, cut finger

Woman throws acid on husband, cut finger

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.