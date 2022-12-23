Anti-smog drive: 9 industrial units, brick kilns sealed

The district environment department during an anti-smog drive sealed nine industrial units and brick kilns besides registering 12 cases during the last two weeks.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district environment department during an anti-smog drive sealed nine industrial units and brick kilns besides registering 12 cases during the last two weeks.

Deputy Director Environment Nawaz Sial on Friday said the environment teams imposed a fine of Rs 175,000 on 246 smoke emitting vehicles on various roads.

He said that overall 101 industrial units and brick kilns were inspected during two weeks.