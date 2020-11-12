UrduPoint.com
Anti Smog Drive Continues

Thu 12th November 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A vigorous drive against smog is continued by the Punjab government and stringent action is being taken on violations.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in coordination with allied departments, is carrying out measures to tackle smog.

According to the figures issued by the PDMA on Wednesday, fine of Rs. 1.3 million was imposed by the Transport department, Rs 800,000 by traffic police and Rs 300,000 by Industries department on violations. As many as 184 FIRs and complaints were registered by the departments besides arresting 28 accused.

As many as 294 vehicles were impounded whereas 159 industrial units were sealed in one day.

The PDMA said anti smog drive would continue.

