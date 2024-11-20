Anti-Smog Drive: Factory, Four Kilns Demolished, Two Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM
In a major breakthrough against environmental pollution, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad spearheaded a robust anti-smog campaign, resulting in the demolition of a hazardous factory and four smoke-emitting kilns
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In a major breakthrough against environmental pollution, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad spearheaded a robust anti-smog campaign, resulting in the demolition of a hazardous factory and four smoke-emitting kilns.
The factory manager and one other individual were arrested, with fines amounting to Rs 200,000 imposed on-site.
According to details, the factory located on Kumand Road was engaged in extracting oil and wires by burning old tires, releasing toxic smoke into the atmosphere. Using heavy machinery, the processing unit was completely demolished, and two individuals were taken into custody.
Additionally, four other locations housing smoke-emitting kilns were razed during the operation.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmad emphasized the administration's commitment to combating smog and taking strict action against violators. He stated that such operations will continue to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the public.
This decisive action is part of an ongoing effort to tackle smog, a growing menace that severely impacts public health and environmental conditions in the region.
Recent Stories
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance
TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused
Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh Social Welfare Ministe ..33 seconds ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary36 seconds ago
-
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting39 seconds ago
-
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance7 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly7 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused7 minutes ago
-
Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah21 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against unapproved pro: DG21 minutes ago
-
CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti polio campaign21 minutes ago
-
DPO visits house of slain ASI3 minutes ago
-
Tribal elders, scholars call on IGFC (North) in Loralai3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz meets CM Sarfraz Bugti3 minutes ago