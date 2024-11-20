Open Menu

Anti-Smog Drive: Factory, Four Kilns Demolished, Two Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Anti-Smog Drive: Factory, four kilns demolished, two arrested

In a major breakthrough against environmental pollution, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad spearheaded a robust anti-smog campaign, resulting in the demolition of a hazardous factory and four smoke-emitting kilns

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In a major breakthrough against environmental pollution, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad spearheaded a robust anti-smog campaign, resulting in the demolition of a hazardous factory and four smoke-emitting kilns.

The factory manager and one other individual were arrested, with fines amounting to Rs 200,000 imposed on-site.

According to details, the factory located on Kumand Road was engaged in extracting oil and wires by burning old tires, releasing toxic smoke into the atmosphere. Using heavy machinery, the processing unit was completely demolished, and two individuals were taken into custody.

Additionally, four other locations housing smoke-emitting kilns were razed during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmad emphasized the administration's commitment to combating smog and taking strict action against violators. He stated that such operations will continue to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the public.

This decisive action is part of an ongoing effort to tackle smog, a growing menace that severely impacts public health and environmental conditions in the region.

Related Topics

Oil Road Burewala Housing

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

13 minutes ago
 Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of ..

Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..

33 seconds ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fightin ..

China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson

34 seconds ago
 PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9t ..

PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary

36 seconds ago
 All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrill ..

All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win

37 seconds ago
 DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee ..

DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting

39 seconds ago
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR perfor ..

Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

7 minutes ago
 TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassado ..

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..

7 minutes ago
 Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of mem ..

Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs

7 minutes ago
 Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembl ..

Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

7 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail p ..

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

7 minutes ago
 Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan