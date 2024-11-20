Anti-Smog Drive: Factory, four kilns demolished, two arrested

In a major breakthrough against environmental pollution, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad spearheaded a robust anti-smog campaign, resulting in the demolition of a hazardous factory and four smoke-emitting kilns

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In a major breakthrough against environmental pollution, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad spearheaded a robust anti-smog campaign, resulting in the demolition of a hazardous factory and four smoke-emitting kilns.

The factory manager and one other individual were arrested, with fines amounting to Rs 200,000 imposed on-site.

According to details, the factory located on Kumand Road was engaged in extracting oil and wires by burning old tires, releasing toxic smoke into the atmosphere. Using heavy machinery, the processing unit was completely demolished, and two individuals were taken into custody.

Additionally, four other locations housing smoke-emitting kilns were razed during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmad emphasized the administration's commitment to combating smog and taking strict action against violators. He stated that such operations will continue to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the public.

This decisive action is part of an ongoing effort to tackle smog, a growing menace that severely impacts public health and environmental conditions in the region.