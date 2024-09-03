Open Menu

Anti-smog Drive: Over 4,000 Vehicles Fined In August

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) In response to increasing environmental concerns, Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan has directed a ramp-up of the anti-smog campaign across all districts.

The campaign, supervised by Secretary of Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi and Secretary of the Punjab Transport Authority (PTA) Faisal Sultan, has seen significant enforcement actions.

Secretary Faisal Sultan reviewed reports from all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) on actions taken in August. According to the report, approximately 78,000 vehicles were inspected between August 1 and 31. Out of these, 4,205 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, and 1,260 vehicles were impounded. Additionally, around 3,000 vehicles operating without fitness certificates were fined. Over the course of the recent anti-smog operations, more than Rs 9.3 million fines have been imposed.

Other enforcement actions include fines for overloading, with approximately 3,000 vehicles, and 2,363 vehicles were penalized for operating without route permits.

Furthermore, more than 2,800 vehicles were fined for charging excessive fares in August. To date, the total fines imposed exceed 20 million rupees.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan announced the formation of teams to ensure fare reductions following the recent drop in petroleum prices. Daily actions are being taken against transporters who overcharge passengers. Since September 1, all necessary steps have been directed to lower transport fares.

The minister emphasized that no tolerance would be shown towards any exploitation of the public, underscoring that only on September 2, transporters who charged excess fares were fined over 350,000 rupees.

Additionally, more than 150,000 rupees collected from overcharging has been refunded to passengers. He instructed all relevant officials to remain active in the field and take immediate action against overcharging. The anti-smog campaign will continue, with strict enforcement of fines for vehicles emitting excessive smoke and no leniency in penalties.

