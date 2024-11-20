Anti Smog Drive To Be Continued In Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that despite an improvement in the smog situation, the anti-smog campaign will continue with full vigor.
She commended the efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Punjab government institutions, and the police, emphasizing that public cooperation is key to improving environment and eradicating smog.
She further mentioned that while schools have reopened, strict adherence to precautionary measures has been instructed. Teachers and students must ensure use of masks, while parents and students are encouraged to adopt carpooling to reduce traffic congestion. Additionally, 15 brick-kilns operating without zigzag technology have been dismantled, and three industrial units in Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sheikhupura have been sealed. Crackdowns on vehicles, trucks, and buses with faulty engines or excessive smoke emissions are ongoing.
Marriyum Aurangzeb also highlighted that inspections of commercial generators and water sprinkling on roads are underway in Lahore. Monitoring of vehicles transporting sand and construction materials continues throughout night to prevent fugitive dust. Heavy transport has been prohibited from entering Lahore’s boundaries.
The Senior Minister urged every citizen to fulfill their responsibility, calling on motorbike, car, bus, and truck owners to cooperate in combating smog. She also appealed to industrialists and factory owners to play their part. The Senior Minister appreciated the media's role in raising public awareness. Citizens are encouraged to report any smoke-related complaints to the helpline 1373, while EPA squads remain active round the clock. She assured that smog can be controlled if the nation works together as one.
