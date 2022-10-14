UrduPoint.com

Anti-smog Measures Being Taken In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022

Anti-smog measures being taken in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :In line with directions of the Punjab government, anti-smog measures are being taken by all departments concerned to cope with the smoggy situation in the district, said Qaisar Abbas Rand, additional deputy commissioner general (ADCG).

However, citizens should also adopt preventive measures for safety from hazardous effects of smog on human health. he urged while addressing a seminar at a government school in Samanabad here on Friday. Chief Executive Officer education Ali Ahmed Sian and others were also present.

The ADCG said that mixture of smoke and fog in the air in winter season created a dangerous situation in the shape of smog.

He urged creating maximum awareness about precautionary measures at all levels.

He asked students to sensitise people in their neighborhood, mohallas, colonies and towns about anti-smog measures. He said that a ban imposed on burning of residue of crops was being implemented strictly, while steps were also being taken to control air pollution.

He said that plantation and protecting trees in a proper way was a key factor to control smog.

