Anti-smog Measures Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the environmental protection department to expedite anti-smog measures.

During a meeting, she reviewed anti-smog arrangements and said that an awareness campaign should be initiated to sensitize farmers so that they could avoid burning residues of their crops.

She said that the burning of crop residues not only caused smog but also polluted the environment. "Therefore, strict action should be taken against those who were found burning crop residues and other waste material," she added.

She also ordered action against kilns and factories which failed to install zigzag technology so that they could be stopped from emitting excessive smoke into the air.

She also directed the transport department and city traffic police to take strict action against smoky vehicles.

