Anti-smog Measures: Sprinkling Of Roads, Streets With Disinfected Water Under Way

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Implementation of multi-sectoral action plan of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for dealing with crucial issue of smog is under way currently.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, disinfected water is being sprinkled on roads in the smog hotspot area of Lahore including Shimla Pahari and surroundings.

The purpose of the measure is to reduce effects of smog in the area. There is a reduction in air pollution, Abbott Road, Gulistan Chowk, Haji Camp, Empress Road and other adjacent areas are also being disinfected by spraying water.

Marriyum advised people to call 1373 to report immediately where air pollution was high anywhere around Shimla Hill Green Ring so that timely action could be taken. She said that an operation was conducted to eliminate encroachment on Haji Camp and Empress Road, where vendor-carts were taken into custody while temporary sheds were put down.

The senior minister said that the process of plantation in Shimla Pahari area is also going on, adding citizens should adopt the carpooling method and keep the number of vehicles on the roads to a minimum.

Likewise, parking outside the Nadra office has been shifted, the EPA lab team are regularly monitoring gas emissions from power generators at its offices on Empress Road, she informed.

She further said that Squads have extinguished a massive garbage fire in the city and in this connection, three FIRs have been registered, all open Bar BQ points were closed in Shimla Pahari Green Ring on Thursday evening. While the teams kept surveillance there throughout the night.

