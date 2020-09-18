Anti-smog monitoring committee constituted

The district administration has constituted an anti-smog monitoring committee at district level for taking measures to control smog in the district here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration has constituted an anti-smog monitoring committee at district level for taking measures to control smog in the district here Friday.

Deputy Commissioner will be convener of the committee while its members included Assistant Director Environment, Deputy Director Agriculture Department Extension, Deputy Director G&C department, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and City Police Officer.

The committee has been directed to submit its report to Environment Department Punjab on a weekly basis.