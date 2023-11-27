Anti-smog operation ordered to speed up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered to speed up anti-smog operations and eliminate air pollution on an emergency basis here Monday.

Addressing a meeting, he said everyone has to fulfil their responsibility to make Multan a pollution-free city.

He said a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted for violation of the order.

Taking notice of complaints of the presence of dengue larvae in parts of the city, the Commissioner directed the staff concerned to improve the anti-dengue campaign.

Talking about the 'artificial kind of inflation' he activated price control magistrates with directing to ensure their presence in markets.

On the occasion, Amair Khattak was informed that about 136 price control magistrates conducted 4691 raids in the past 24 hours.

As many as two FIRs were registered for 212 violations with nine vendors arrested. A total of 251000 fine was imposed on different shopkeepers.

Regarding the inspection of the one-dish serving order at the marriage ceremonies, it was informed that overall 134 inspections were made out of them four violations were traced against the one-dish order.

An owner of the marriage hall was fined one lac for the said violation, added the briefing.