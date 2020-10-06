UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:34 PM

Anti-smog operation: Traditional style kilns to be closed from Nov 7

Kilns without zigzag technology will be closed from November 7 to December 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Kilns without zigzag technology will be closed from November 7 to December 31.

The old style kilns caused immense smog in the atmosphere and the government was trying its best to convert kilns on zigzag technology.

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood while chairing a meeting related to anti-smog operation, here on Tuesday, directed officials concerned to expedite crackdown against the industrial units, causing pollution in the atmosphere.

He stated that there was need to work on emergency basis against such units.

He directed them to make arrangements for conversion of kilns on zigzag technology.

Zigzag kilns did not pollute environment. Similarly, it facilitate kiln owners by reducing operational cost and enhancing income.

Commissioner also issued notification to make anti smog committee functional. Director Environment Department Dr Zafar Iqbal stated that the department got 24 cases registered against the persons involved in burning of batteries. Similarly, another two units of Chip-Board, causing pollution in industrial state area were sealed.

