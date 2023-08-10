Open Menu

Anti-smog Rules 2023 Prescribe FIRs, Rs 1 Million Fine Against Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Punjab government has enforced Anti-Smog Rules 2023 that carry serious consequences for violating industrial units and brick kilns, deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said on Thursday

Presiding over a meeting, he warned that violating industrial units would not only be sealed but their owners could also face registration of cases and a fine that can go as high as Rs 1 million.

DC ordered the assistant director environment protection department Sarfraz Ahmad to ensure that all the brick kilns in the district are converted to zig-zag technology that guarantees the lowest possible emission of smoke to the atmosphere.

He asked officials of EPD, secretary RTA and other officials to keep monitoring brick kilns, industrial units, smoke-emitting vehicles, and those involved in burning remains of crops.

