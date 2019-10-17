Anti-smog squads constituted in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:The district environment department has constituted anti-smog squads to save district from smog in coming days.

The team would monitor smoke emissions and dust particles in the atmosphere round the clock in the district, said Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Tahir here on Thursday.

He said that industries and small units involved in utilizing low quality fuel like coal and other material would be sealed and brick kilns yet to be transferred on zigzag technology would also be closed from November 1.

He said stern legal action would be taken against smoke emitting vehicles with the coordination of traffic police.