Anti-smog Symposium Calls For Sustainable Solution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday held an anti-smog symposium to raise awareness about the growing environmental challenges posed by smog and air pollution
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday held an anti-smog symposium to raise awareness about the growing environmental challenges posed by smog and air pollution.
Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa while addressing the event appreciated the initiative and emphasized the critical need for collaborative efforts in tackling the issue of smog and promoting sustainable urban development.
He encouraged all sectors of society to play a role in improving air quality and protecting the health of the public. "Smog knows no boundaries, and it is a shared responsibility to work together to reduce pollution levels in our cities. The steps we take today will benefit generations to come," Randhawa remarked.
Prof. Dr. Naeem Taj, who served as both the chief organizer and supervisor of the event, opened the symposium with a compelling address highlighting the importance of collective efforts to mitigate air pollution and promote clean, healthy environments for future generations.
"Increased levels of air pollution, particularly during the winter months, pose a significant threat to public health. Our goal today is not only to raise awareness but also to provide practical solutions that individuals, communities, and institutions can adopt to reduce their environmental impact," said Prof. Dr. Taj.
Following the symposium, Chairman CDA along with other participants took part in the Anti-Smog Walk fostering community engagement and environmental responsibility and a Tree Plantation Drive as part of the hospital's ongoing environmental initiatives.
The participants including environmental experts, healthcare professionals and local authorities walked through designated areas around the hospital, carrying banners with messages about air quality, environmental protection, and the importance of clean air for public health. The walk was a powerful demonstration of solidarity and a call to action for everyone to take responsibility for their environment.
The volunteers, hospital staff, and community members worked together to plant a variety of trees on the hospital grounds, symbolizing a collective commitment to enhancing green spaces and combating the effects of air pollution.
Prof. Dr. Naeem Taj expressed his gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and participants, saying, "Events like these are critical in raising awareness and inspiring meaningful change. It is through these efforts that we can protect the health of our communities and build a cleaner, greener future."
The event was also graced by other guests including Member Administration, Talat Mehmood; Member Finance, CDA. Tahir Naeem Akhtar; Prof. Dr. Shajee, Head of the Medicine Department at PIMS; Dr. Shazli Manzoor, Pulmonologist; Dr. Imtiaz Paracha, Pulmonologist and Dr. Akbar Siddique Satti, former Head of the Medicine Department.
Recent Stories
DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov ..
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab
Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress4 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's children: Azma Bokha ..8 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered8 minutes ago
-
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters8 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes8 minutes ago
-
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties8 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed8 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Boxer Waseem discuss international championship hosting8 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at NADRA office8 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two peddlers, recovers drugs8 minutes ago
-
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry pays tribute to late Senator Ilyas Bilour21 minutes ago