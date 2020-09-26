Anti smog teams deputed

Anti-smog teams have been deputed at all entry and exit points of the district to check smoke emitting vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-smog teams have been deputed at all entry and exit points of the district to check smoke emitting vehicles.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain said on Saturday the teams would check vehicles and convince the drivers and owners of smoke emitting vehicles to get their vehicles repaired before winter to control smog.

He said that after one warning, these teams wouldtake action against drivers and owners of vehicleswho failed to comply the directions.