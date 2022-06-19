Anti smog teams seal 15 units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti smog teams of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab adopting a strict policy, has launched an action against air polluters and sealed 15 units.

During the raids in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and Kasur regions, 15 units were sealed including 5 steel mills, 3 scrap recycling units, 3 kilns and 4 pyro plants.

Secretary EPD Naeem Rauf has said that the smoke from steel mills, recycling units and kilns was causing pollution and spreading various diseases.

The indiscriminate operation against smoke emitting units would be continued in future also, he said adding that a zero tolerance policy was being adopted by the department as the health of people was a priority.