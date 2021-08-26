Anti-smoking clinic established at DHQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first 'anti-smoking clinic' has been established at DHQ hospital, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The first 'anti-smoking clinic' has been established at DHQ hospital, here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Afifa Shajia along with Director General Ministry of National Health Services/focal person World Health Organisation Dr Simra Mazhar inaugurated the clinic.

Director Emergency Dr Ishaq, Psychiatrist DR Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Project Manager Muhammad Aftab Ahmed, District Coordinator for Tobacco Control Sadiq-ul-Hassan were present.

The persons who want to get rid of smoking can visit OPD room No. 9 in the hospital six days a week.