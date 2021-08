FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A state-of-the-art anti smoking clinic has been established at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital which would be inaugurated here on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).

Anti-tobacco smoking cell of the DC Office will hold the inaugural ceremony of the clinicat 11 a.m, said a spokesman for the local administration Sunday.