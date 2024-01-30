Anti-smoking training workshop for hotel managers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The district government in collaboration with the health ministry arranged an anti-smoking training working for hotel managers in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Managers of more than 50 hotels participated in the training workshop and promised to implement the anti-smoking rules strictly. Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Coordinator for Tobacco Control Program Sadiq-ul-Hasan said that more than 160,000 people died due to smoking in Pakistan every year and more than 1200 children having age between 5 years to 15 years indulge in smoking daily which was a matter of grave concern.

He said that it was a collective responsibility of society to take appropriate steps to save the next generation from the harms of smoking. In this connection, the health ministry took tangible steps to create awareness among the masses so that they could play their active role in controlling the use of tobacco.

Project Manager Tobacco-free City project Muhammad Aftab also delivered a keynote lecture and urged the hotel managers to expel customers and employees from their hotels who smoke on their premises.