Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling on border: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the anti-smuggling policy has been formulated and its successful implementation between Pakistan-Iran would help to eradicate smuggling menace on border.

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Seyed Mohammed Ali Hosseini at the Ministry of Interior, he said the government was trying to overcome issues around border, said a press release.

The ambassador extended the salutations of Iranian Interior Minister to Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and also asked him to visit Iran for further improving bilateral ties.

The minister welcomed the offer and thanked the ambassador. The special security committee between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.

Ijaz Shah emphasized that mostly basic necessity items were smuggled and to overcome this challenge "We are undertaking the projects of establishing border markets that will automatically reduce smuggling." The ambassador welcomed the idea of border markets, saying, this issue, if resolved, would be a great progress between two countries.

Both sides agreed on working on solution of mutually faced problems and cooperation on all possible lines.

The minister said the government was keen for improving bilateral relations with Iran and Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the neighboring country twice for the same purpose.