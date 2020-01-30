UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-smuggling Policy To Help Eradicate Smuggling On Border: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:08 PM

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling on border: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the anti-smuggling policy has been formulated and its successful implementation between Pakistan-Iran would help to eradicate smuggling menace on border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the anti-smuggling policy has been formulated and its successful implementation between Pakistan-Iran would help to eradicate smuggling menace on border.

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Seyed Mohammed Ali Hosseini at the Ministry of Interior, he said the government was trying to overcome issues around border, said a press release.

The ambassador extended the salutations of Iranian Interior Minister to Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and also asked him to visit Iran for further improving bilateral ties.

The minister welcomed the offer and thanked the ambassador. The special security committee between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.

Ijaz Shah emphasized that mostly basic necessity items were smuggled and to overcome this challenge "We are undertaking the projects of establishing border markets that will automatically reduce smuggling." The ambassador welcomed the idea of border markets, saying, this issue, if resolved, would be a great progress between two countries.

Both sides agreed on working on solution of mutually faced problems and cooperation on all possible lines.

The minister said the government was keen for improving bilateral relations with Iran and Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the neighboring country twice for the same purpose.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Interior Minister Visit Progress Same Border Market All Government

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

2 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

11 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

11 minutes ago

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, In ..

2 minutes ago

AfD Faction Chief Loses Parliamentary Immunity Ove ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.