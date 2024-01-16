Open Menu

Anti-smuggling Squad Foiled Smuggling Bid; Captures Tyres, Cigarettes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Anti-smuggling squad foiled smuggling bid; captures tyres, cigarettes

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ghazi Ghat police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered at least eight tyres and 246 cartons of cigarettes here.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin checking of smuggling bids was continued unabated across the district.

In connection with the ongoing drive, he said the anti-smuggling squad in its weekly- basis action seized the said quantity of goods and handed them over to the customs authority. Meanwhile, in charge of the check post said that smugglers of non-paid customs items would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that the checking system was being coordinated with all-out resources employed to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Police Ghat Ghazi Post

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

6 minutes ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

6 minutes ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

2 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

5 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

6 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

7 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan