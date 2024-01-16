Anti-smuggling squad foiled smuggling bid; captures tyres, cigarettes

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ghazi Ghat police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered at least eight tyres and 246 cartons of cigarettes here.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin checking of smuggling bids was continued unabated across the district.

In connection with the ongoing drive, he said the anti-smuggling squad in its weekly- basis action seized the said quantity of goods and handed them over to the customs authority. Meanwhile, in charge of the check post said that smugglers of non-paid customs items would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that the checking system was being coordinated with all-out resources employed to achieve the target.