Anti-Smuggling Task Force To Be Formed At National, Provincial Levels

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

Anti-Smuggling Task force to be formed at national, provincial levels

Ministry of Interior on Monday decided to form a Task Force at national and provincial levels for the prevention of smuggling

A new anti-smuggling policy would also be introduced in that regard, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah here, and was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Inspector General of four provinces.

A new anti-smuggling policy would also be introduced in that regard, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah here, and was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Inspector General of four provinces.

The meeting was also decided that the boarder management force and Customs would enhance collaboration with other departments for effective outcomes.

The meeting directed all the chief secretaries of the provinces to present more recommendations on the matter while it was also decided to install modern equipment at boarders for better surveillance.

