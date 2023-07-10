Open Menu

Anti-social Elements Involve In Social Media Propaganda To Be Brought To Justice Soon : SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Anti-social elements involve in social media propaganda to be brought to justice soon : SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan Monday said that the whole nation stood with the army chief and that anti-social elements involved in the social media propaganda drive would be brought to justice soon as the investigation of this matter reached its final stages.

"Elements behind the social media propaganda campaign need to be exposed," he said while talking to a Private news channel.

"This negative social media drive was being hatched against national insinuations to harm the country and it was pre-planned", he added.

"Anti-state elements are only active to destabilize the country politically and economically," he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said hate statements through social media platforms and freedom of expression should not be confused.

"There is a dire need to restrict these hate speech platforms," he added.

He said, "His party is not believing in media regulation as free media defines the progress of any nation but such elements are crossing limits and exploiting the situation through their false statements and negative propaganda drives.""It is a clear violation of fundamental rights of any citizen of the country which will be protected at any cost," he added.

