Anti-state Activities Will Not Be Tolerated: Asma Naz

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Asma Naz Monday said that anti-state elements spreading chaos and confrontation will face swift action and stressed that the PML-N leadership will not allow the youth to be misled by nefarious motives.

In an interview with ptv news channel, she said that government will take strict action against individuals and groups creating unrest in the country and will ensure the safety and stability of citizens.

She pointed out that PML-N leadership faced imprisonment without substantial evidence, while Imran Khan allegedly exploits the public and youth for personal gain.

PML-N led government is making significant strides in restoring relationships with neighboring countries and improving economic indicators, she said, adding, the public is witnessing this positive shift, which is crucial for the country's progress and stability.

