Anti-state Activities Will Not Be Tolerated: Asma Naz
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Asma Naz Monday said that anti-state elements spreading chaos and confrontation will face swift action and stressed that the PML-N leadership will not allow the youth to be misled by nefarious motives.
In an interview with ptv news channel, she said that government will take strict action against individuals and groups creating unrest in the country and will ensure the safety and stability of citizens.
She pointed out that PML-N leadership faced imprisonment without substantial evidence, while Imran Khan allegedly exploits the public and youth for personal gain.
PML-N led government is making significant strides in restoring relationships with neighboring countries and improving economic indicators, she said, adding, the public is witnessing this positive shift, which is crucial for the country's progress and stability.
Recent Stories
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of a boy found2 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 13 suspects with 37 kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today1 hour ago
-
Sudden hike in LPG prices hits Hazara region amid cold wave1 hour ago
-
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court1 hour ago
-
Sardar Nadir advises PTI supporters to beware of exploitation2 hours ago
-
11 persons injured in D.I.Khan accident2 hours ago
-
Jahangir emphasizes collective action to combat climate change consequences3 hours ago
-
8 vehicles impounded13 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident13 hours ago
-
Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi13 hours ago