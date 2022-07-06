Anti state, constitution acts not to be tolerated: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that any act against the state or Constitution of Pakistan would not be tolerated

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) misled the nation in its protest and long-marches, however they failed miserably to develop any such narrative.

He said that Imran Khan was planning a bloodshed in the federal capital on Mach 26 during his long march. Imran Khan had gathered around 2000 people before long march in the nearby buildings to carry out his nefarious plan, he added.

Rana maintained that the police was not pressurized rather they tackled the failed protestors skillfully.

The minister said that evil cougars were intentionally attacking federal capital buildings, however rest of the mob did not show violence.