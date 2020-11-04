UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti State Elements' Agenda To Be Exposed Soon: Dr Firdous Ashiq

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Anti state elements' agenda to be exposed soon: Dr Firdous Ashiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government with the help of people would expose those foreign agents and their facilitators who were spewing poison on the state institutions.

People and media both were fully aware that all the efforts of anti-state elements to save plundering money had failed, she added.

She also criticized futile efforts of Begum Safdar Awan for the sake of power and said that public meeting was the beauty of democracy but no one would be allowed to act against the country in the garb of processions.

She expressed these views while addressing the press conference at Directorate General Public Relations.

She said that opposition was upset over her appointment, however she offered "Burnol" for their wounds.

She said the government had taken revolutionary measures for providing relief and solving problems of farmers. The question should be asked from those who were supporting farmers that why did not they increase support price of crops in their tenures, she said and added that it was PTI's government which increased the support price of wheat and paid Rs 175 billion to the sugarcane growers.

She said that a policy of setting up of journalists' colonies throughout the province was being introduced for solving the residential problems of homeless journalists.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that DGPR would be set on modern lines. She said that digital communication academy would prove to be a milestone for the capacity building of journalists and representatives of the Information department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Price Money Media All From Government Wheat Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

31 minutes ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

12 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

12 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan call for lasting humanitarian ceasefi ..

12 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.