Anti-state elements defaming national institutions, says KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali has said that some anti-state elements are making futile attempts to defame national institutions and urged upon youth to counter their propaganda.

Addressing a public meeting at Bari Kot, district Swat on Friday, he said that the officers and jawans of armed forces were sacrificing their lives for the security of the national frontiers.

He said that they were replying to political opponents through doing record development work, saying record uplift schemes have been completed in the backward district, Swat.

He said that the warm welcome accorded to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the people of Skardu despite -7 cellulose centigrade has proved that the people were standing by him. He said that if the country is passing through a difficult situation, then only the Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring it out of crises.

Dr Amjad termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a bunch of thieves, who are making hue and cry of price hike, but have no credentials to speak on it. He said that seven political parties even failed to collectively gather 60 people.