ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that anti-state elements were disliking Pakistan's role for peace in Afghan region.

Pakistan had made historical efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan and this constructive role would continue at all cost, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

India, he said was supporting the proxy war against this country.

He added that India wanted to damage the stability of this region and always trying to disturb peaceful environment of Pakistan. Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices of Armed forces, police and frontier force, he said law enforcement agencies of Pakistan had defeated the terrorists and will continue to sabotage the sinister design of the enemies.

The strategy evolved by intelligence agencies of the country are remarkable and undefeated, he added.